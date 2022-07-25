City Council approves resolution supporting abortion access in Spokane

The resolution prohibits city resources from being used to assist in the investigation of women coming to Spokane to get an abortion.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPOKANE, Wash. — After several hours of public comment, Spokane City Council voted 4-2 in favor of a resolution supporting a women's access to abortion services in Spokane.

Outside of city hall a crowd of demonstrators who support abortion access gathered in support of the resolution.

In the meantime, inside council chambers, the majority of people who spoke during the public comment period were opposed to the resolution.

To be clear, Monday night's vote was a resolution, not an ordinance.That means it's non-binding and more of an expression of the City Council's position on an issue.

The resolution comes as several states, including Idaho, move to make most abortions illegal following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Representatives with Planned Parenthood of Greater Spokane and North Idaho say as it stands right now, more than 40% of abortion care patients at their Spokane Valley Clinic are from Idaho.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.