Spokane City Council votes in favor of City administration negotiating to purchase Trent shelter

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane City Council has voted in favor of a resolution requesting city administration to enter into negotiations with the owner of the proposed shelter on 4320 E. Trent Ave.

The resolution passed by a vote of 4-3 during city council's legislative session on Monday, July 18.

City Council President Breean Beggs said that the City's purchase of the Trent shelter would be the cheaper option over leasing.

Councilmember Karen Stratton, who voted against the resolution, said she believes the Trent building is "not an appropriate place" for a homeless shelter.

"It's warehousing people," Stratton said. "I think we can do better."

According to the resolution, the council is requesting to buy the property so the city does not end up paying for needed improvements to the building, which would increase the purchase price.

The resolution also states, "the city is poised to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars" on property improvements that will "greatly benefit the owner of the property."

The city has identified three potential funding sources that could be used to purchase the shelter space, according to the resolution: American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds, Commerce Department Relocation funds and 2021 unallocated general fund budget reserves.

The total cost of purchasing the building will not be known until after negotiations have finished.

