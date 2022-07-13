"Point in Time" survey aims to tackle homelessness issue in Spokane

The survey asks homeless people where they lived before they became homeless, how they ended up in their position and what services they need to recover.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — More than 1,700 homeless individuals were counted in Spokane for the "Point in Time" survey, asking homeless individuals where they were sleeping on the night of February 24. The count provides a snapshot of our region's homeless crisis.

The annual count, which was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic, also asks people where they lived before they became homeless, how they ended up in their position and what services they need to recover.

Those results were shared Wednesday at a presentation in the downtown library. A total of 1,757 people were counted this year, 198 more than in 2020.

Of those counted this year, 53% said they were staying in emergency or transitional shelters. 823 people, or 46%, said they were sleeping on the street.

They were asked what kept them from using a shelter.

"What we found is that the top reason cited was safety or fear of violence, followed by privacy and anxiety," one presenter said.

The survey also asked people the last place they lived before becoming homeless. 74% said they lived either in Spokane or the county. The majority had a local address for 10 or more years.

One of the most important questions asked how people became homeless in the first place and what they need the most

"What are the primary reasons why you became homeless? Number one: lack of affordable housing. They're telling us. What's missing from the current shelter system? Access to permanent housing. What services are you most in need of? Number one: housing," one presenter said.

One in three people counted on the street said they struggle with mental illness. Click here to see a breakdown of these results.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.