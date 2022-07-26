Early morning pedestrian-car crash sends teen to hospital, police seeking information

The Spokane Valley Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding the incident that sent a teen to the hospital on Monday morning.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is asking for the public's assistance in an investigation into a serious accident that left a teenage boy with life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. on Monday, SVPD deputies responded to a report of a serious injury accident near South University Road and 6th Avenue. A caller told police they heard loud voices and yelling between a man and woman.

When the caller went outside, he found a young man laying in the road near University and 6th.

Police arrived and found the teen unresponsive but breathing. It appeared he was hit by a car, according to SVPD. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The teen briefly regained consciousness on Tuesday and informed police he was a minor. He is still in the hospital in critical condition at this time, according to SVPD.

Initial information indicated a dark-colored SUV may have been involved in the crash and was potentially seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. SVPD said this has not yet been confirmed.

Police are asking anyone in the area of South University from 4th to 16th Avenue to check their video recordings from 3 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. on Monday. Investigators are specifically interested in any suspicious cars and a dark-colored, full-size SUV.

Anyone with video or information that could help police with this investigation is urged to call Detective Melville at 509-477-3325 or Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10095545.

