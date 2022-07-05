1 person dead, 1 injured following 2 different car-pedestrian collisions

Spokane police are asking drivers to expect road closures and use alternate routes as they investigate the incidents.

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person is dead and another sustained life-threatening injuries following two separate car-pedestrian collisions on Tuesday morning.

Two main roads in Spokane will likely be closed for the early part of the morning commute as officers investigate the incident, according to Spokane police.

Spokane Police Department (SPD) said Ash Street from Rowan Avenue to Queen Avenue was the scene of a car-pedestrian crash that resulted in the death of one person. The road was closed but reopened at approximately 6:50 a.m.

Mission Avenue will also be closed from Regal Street to Lacey Street until approximately 6:30 a.m. SPD said this was the scene of a car-pedestrian crash "that resulted in life-threatening injuries."

SPD is asking drivers to use alternate routes until the roads open again.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

