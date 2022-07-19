Drivers must slow down in three Spokane Valley zones

Drivers in Spokane Valley must slow down in some non-school zones, including Progress Road, Barker Road and Indiana Avenue after the city speed limit decreased.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley drivers must be careful as the has reduced three neighborhoods' speed limit zones, which are located in non-school zones.

The speed limit on Progress Road north of Wellesley Avenue, Barker Road north of Euclid Avenue, and Indiana Avenue from the I-90 ramp to Desmet Court has been reduced.

Two locations' speed limit reductions are due to construction projects or continued development, and one location is for corridor consistency and crossing safety.

The speed limit on Progress Road north of Wellesley Avenue has been reduced by 10 miles per hour, dropping it from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. This decrease is due to the Bigelow Road-related road closure north of Crown Avenue.

On Barker Road north of Euclid Avenue, the speed limit has been reduced by five miles per hour, from 40mph to 35mph due to corridor construction in the industrial area. The 35-mile-per-hour speed limit makes this section consistent with the speed limit in the rest of the corridor.

Drivers on Indiana Avenue from the I-90 ramp to Desmet Court will need to reduce their speed by five miles per hour, from 35 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour. The new speed limit will be consistent with the speed limit from east of Desmet Court to Flora Road. There is a sight distance limitation for westbound traffic approaching the unmarked crosswalk at Desmet Court and a marked midblock crosswalk with more than 20 users during the peak hour within the segment.

