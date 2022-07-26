Garage fire reported in Spokane Valley, fire spreading to nearby field

The fire, which started in an RV, is spreading to a nearby field and flames are visible from several blocks in the area.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Firefighters are at the scene of a reported two-alarm fire in a garage in the Spokane Valley area.

The fire started in an RV and spread to the garage of a house on 14th Avenue and South University Road, according to Julie Happy, the spokesperson for Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD).

Happy said a mother and two children live in the home where the fire is burning. The three left the home to go to the grocery store and came back shortly after. Once they were inside, Happy said a neighbor knocked on their door and told them the RV in their driveway was on fire.

The fire spread to the garage and is now spreading to a nearby field, according to Happy.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Residents in houses north and south of the fire are being evacuated at this time. University Road is currently closed, according to SVFD.

RIGHT NOW: Multiple SVFD crews are on scene of a fire near 14th and University. University is closed. Avoid the area. @SpokaneValleyFD pic.twitter.com/iQSXrNwNbi — Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) July 26, 2022

Happy said nearly every Spokane Valley firetruck is on scene at the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time but the RV and garage are both considered a total loss.

University Road is closed, and firefighters are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

