Keeping your animals safe in extreme heat

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest heat wave will affect everyone in its path- and that includes the animals in our lives. This summer season is especially warm, so here are some ways to keep your pet safe and cool as the heat rolls in.

Keep your pets indoors:

Don't leave your pet outside unless absolutely necessary. Leaving your pet outside for too long under extreme heat without a way to cool off puts your pet in danger of heat exhaustion or other heat-related injuries.

On the outside:

If you’re taking your pet outside, make sure to leave them some cool water and shade so they can stay out of the direct sun. Setting up an umbrella, keeping a cooler full of ice by their side, and freshwater will help them get through their day in the sun.

Hot sidewalk:

As the heat settles, the temperature of the pavement will often be just as hot, if not hotter, than the surrounding area. As a general rule, if the sidewalk is hot for you, it’s for your pet’s paws. Wait until the sun goes down or early in the morning to make sure your pet enjoys their walk safely.

A trick to test the sidewalk's heat is the 10-second rule: put your hand on the sidewalk and try to hold it for 10 seconds. If you can't comfortably hold your hand to the pavement for ten seconds, it's too hot for your pet's paws.

All these tips will help your pet stay safe and comfortable for the summer.

Stay cool, Spokane!

