Hot weather, dry thunderstorms, increased heat risks are all headed to Spokane, NWS says

The Inland Northwest will see more than high temperatures this week, including increased fire risk, high overnight temperatures and dry thunderstorms.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane’s National Weather Service (NWS) has released its weather report for the week of July 25 to July 31, confirming a scorching heat wave is making its way through the Inland Northwest.

NWS has several advisories for the hot weather coming this way.

In a recent report, NWS said it isn’t sure how long this heat wave will last. There is potential that it’ll decrease back to average temperatures by this weekend or early next week. For the temperatures, highs will be in the upper 90s and 100s. Lows are in the 60s to mid-70s. Warm overnight temperatures will increase the heat, so people are advised to have a way to cool down in the evening.

NWS also said there is a high chance for dry thunderstorms from Wednesday night through Friday. Dry thunderstorms also increase the risk of fires, especially during the inland northwest fire season. As the week progresses, the NWS is still uncertain about the chance of cooler temperatures, breezy winds, or thunderstorms.

High temperatures increase the risk of heat-related injuries to the population, especially if someone is heat sensitive and doesn’t have effective cooling solutions or adequate water or hydration access.

Make sure to stay hydrated and keep cool.

