Burn bans are going into effect in Spokane County; here's what you need to know

Counties across the Inland Northwest have issued burn bans due to the dry conditions.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fire departments across Spokane County have enacted a 'Fire Danger Burn Restriction' that went into effect Friday, July 22.

Marshals from the Spokane Fire Department (SFD), Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), Spokane County, Cheney, Airway Heights and Deer Park have all enacted burn restrictions as of Friday.

With high temperatures in the forecast, all cities and fire agencies across the Inland Northwest want to keep area communities safe from fire risk by reducing the number of human-caused wildfires.

A fire safety burn ban protects people and property when wildfire danger is high. These burn bans limit outdoor, residential, agricultural, and forest burning.

City of Spokane Fire Marshal Lance Dahl said the burn ban is needed as the hot-dry conditions of July and the absence of substantial rainfall resulted in an increased fire risk.

“To help protect our community from the risk of human-caused wildfires the regional Fire Marshals are enacting Countywide Burn Restrictions," Dahl said. "Burn Restrictions are common during warm summer months, serving as additional protection from significant wildfire incidents for our homes and wildlands.”

Spokane Valley Fire Department Deputy Fire Marshal Brett Anderson said there are currently more light flashy fuels available such as weeds, grasses, and bushes that can easily catch fire and spread quickly.

Fire departments across Spokane are encouraging residents to follow the following guidelines to help prevent an unplanned fire this summer:

All recreational fires are not allowed . This includes any outdoor fire without a chimney such as a backyard fire pit or campfire using chopped firewood or charcoal.

. This includes any outdoor fire without a chimney such as a backyard fire pit or campfire using chopped firewood or charcoal. All open burning. Any open burning of fields and yard waste is prohibited at all times

WHAT IS ALLOWED:

Manufactured portable outdoor devices. This includes fireplaces, chimineas, barbeques, and patio warmers used in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.

This includes fireplaces, chimineas, barbeques, and patio warmers used in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. Approved fuels in appropriate devices . This includes clean and dry seasoned firewood, charcoal, natural gas, or propane gas.

. This includes clean and dry seasoned firewood, charcoal, natural gas, or propane gas. Designated campfires in parks and campgrounds may be allowed as approved and terminated by agencies with jurisdiction.

Unauthorized open burning and unauthorized recreational fires are restricted until the order is lifted.

Any person that doesn't follow the burn restriction order could be charged with a misdemeanor under IFC 109; SCC 3.02, which can result in no more than $1,000 or no more than 90 days in jail.

For more information about the burn ban order in place, visit the Spokane County website or call ar 477-3675.

