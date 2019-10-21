SPOKANE, Wash. — On Sunday the Spokesman-Review endorsed Nadine Woodward for Spokane Mayor.

In part, the Spokesman said of Woodward, "As a former news anchor at KXLY, Woodward has closely observed city government. It shows. Her campaign has avoided the pitfalls that catch many first-time candidates, and she has put forward sober plans for pressing issues. She also brings strong ethics and a journalist's commitment to transparency and fairness."

Woodward commented on the endorsement by saying, “I am honored to receive the Spokesman-Review’s endorsement and look forward to working with the community to bring effective Spokane solutions to our city,".

This is the third high-profile endorsement Woodward has received for her mayoral run. On October 9th, Spokane Mayor David Condon announced his endorsement for Woodward. In August, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich endorsed Woodward as well.

Both candidates have support from local businesses, political organizations, unions and prominent Spokane figures.

Woodward tends to get more business endorsements, where Stuckart has more from labor and elected leaders.

When it comes to organizations, Stuckart has support from a variety of Democratic party groups. He’s been endorsed by the Spokane County Democrats, Spokane County Young Democrats, Young Democrats at Eastern Washington University, and the 3rd Legislative District Democrats.

He has also been endorsed by groups dedicated to specific issues, such as guns, the environment and abortion rights. Those organizations include the Alliance for Gun Responsibility Victory Fund PAC, the Washington Housing Alliance Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice Washington PAC, Washington Conservation Voters, and Upper Columbia River Group of the Sierra Club.

Stuckart also has more than two dozen labor endorsements. His website lists 28 different locals and other union organizations, including Spokane firefighters and Spokane teachers.

Woodward has endorsements from two unions: the roofers and Spokane Police.

When endorsing Stuckart, the firefighters cited his record of working with and supporting firefighters. The police said they liked Woodward's willingness to listen to others to come up with public safety solutions.

Woodward has the support of dozens of local businesses, ranging from the food industry to metalwork to hotels.

Her strongest base of support, however, is in real estate. She has endorsements from nine different contracting, realty or development firms. Those include the Spokane Association of Realtors, the Spokane Home Builders Association, and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors.

