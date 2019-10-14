SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane voters will decide on which candidates they want to lead the city in public office and which local and state ballot measures they want to pass during the 2019 General Election in November.

Several key races and tax measures are up for vote.

Many key races will be decided in the 2019 General Election, including Spokane Mayor, Spokane City Council President and multiple city council seats. In addition, there are several local and statewide ballot measures, ranging from a decision on affirmative action to a cap on vehicle tab fees.

The following are key races and ballot measures on the ballot. For a full list of the races and measures, view the Online Spokane County Voter’s Guide.

How & Where to Vote

Washington state conducts elections through the mail, and ballots are mailed out between Oct. 16-18, according to the Spokane County Elections website.

The deadline for voters to register or receive voter updates online or by mail for the election is Oct. 28. People can still register to vote in-person all the way up to Election Day on Nov. 5. It is also the last day to file as a write-in candidate in the election, and is the day when votes will begin to be counted. All mailed-in ballots must be postmarked by this date, and all voters who plan to use a drop box must submit their ballot that day.

There are a total of 24 drop box locations listed on the election website, which are spread out around the county. Locations include the Airway Heights, Cheney, Fairfield, Liberty Lake, Medical Lake, Otis Orchards and various Spokane libraries. For a full list of drop box locations, visit the election website.

If you need a replacement ballot due to damage or not receiving one, contact the Spokane County Elections Office.

Ballots are sent out with a return envelope and postage is not needed.

Vote counts will be released starting on November 5, the final day of the election. The final results will be made official on Nov. 26, with additional counts happening in the days before the final certification.

State and Local Ballot Measures

The following are state-level ballot measures — including referendums and initiatives — that will appear on the ballot.

Referendum Measure No. 88

This measure deals with affirmative action in Washington state. An ‘approved’ vote would allow for some forms of affirmative action, such as allowing public institutions to consider race or sex as a factor in hiring or contracts. However, the law still wouldn’t allow for hard quotas. This measure effectively reverses a 1998 law that banned affirmative action in Washington. For more information on this measure, click here for KREM’s previous coverage.

Initiative Measure no. 976

This measure would place a hard-cap on annual motor-vehicle-licensing fees at $30. A ‘yes’ vote would make it so annual vehicle fees can’t exceed $30 unless changed by voters, and bases vehicle taxes on Kelley Blue Book value. For more information on this measure, click here for KREM’s previous coverage.

Senate Joint Resolution No. 8200 – Proposed Constitutional Amendment

This resolution proposes an amendment to the Constitution of the State of Washington what would add the words “catastrophic incidents” to the list of specified times of emergency that would allow the state legislature to take certain immediate actions to ensure the continuity of state and local governments without holding votes.

City of Spokane Proposition No. 1

This proposition would change the Spokane City Charter to require all collective bargaining negotiations to be open to the public, the public to be notified of the meetings and for copies of all contracts to be available for viewing on the City of Spokane website.

City of Spokane Proposition No. 2

This proposition would change the Spokane City Charter to prohibit income tax on wages, salaries, investments and sales, as well as “any other income source.”

School Levies

The following are school levies for school districts in Spokane County.

Cheney School District Proposition No. 1 – Capital Levy for Land, and Technology and Infrastructure Improvements

The funds from this tax levy would go toward buying land, and improving technology and school infrastructure. Areas of improvement would include new devices for students and teachers, communication and emergency alarm systems, vehicles and machinery, among others. The tax would amount to $.50 for every $1,000 of assessed property value in 2020 and 2021.

Mead School District Proposition No. 1 – Supplemental Enrichment and Operations Levy

The funds from this levy would go toward operations spending and the district’s General Fund. The tax would amount to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value in 2020 and 2021.

West Valley School District Proposition No. 1 – Supplemental Enrichment School Programs and Operations Levy

The funds from this tax levy would go toward programs and services that support teachers, staff, and purchasing classroom materials and textbooks, new technology, athletic equipment, buildings and other operations not funded by the state of Washington. The tax would amount to $1.00 for every $1,000 of assessed property value in 2020 and 2021.

Editor’s Note: The candidates listed below for Spokane office are listed in the order they are shown on the sample ballot available on the Spokane County Elections Office website.

Spokane Mayor

Nadine Woodward and Ben Stuckart received the most votes during the August Primary Election, meaning their names will appear on the ballot in the race for Spokane Mayor. The race is nonpartisan, meaning the candidates will not have a party listed next to their name.

Nadine Woodward

Nadine Woodward worked as a news anchor for both KREM and KXLY in a career that lasted over two decades before retiring earlier this year. She was born and raised in Washington state and has won multiple awards for her journalistic work.

Ben Stuckart

Ben Stuckart has served as the Spokane City Council President for the last six years. He graduated from Gonzaga University and worked in the ticketing industry for the Oakland Raiders and TicketsWest, as well as working with the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Before his political career, he also began the Schools of Spokane County nonprofit.

Spokane City Council President

Breean Beggs and Cindy Wendle won the most amount of votes in the August Primary Election, meaning they will be the two listed on the ballot for the Spokane City Council President race. Like the mayoral race, this race is nonpartisan and the candidates will not have a political party listed next to their name.

Breean Beggs

Breean Beggs was elected to represent south Spokane’s District 2 on the city council in 2017, when he won about 58 percent of the vote. He runs council meetings when the president is absent, and also serves on various local boards and committees. He is also an attorney for the Spokane Office of Police Ombudsman and is the Executive Director for the Center for Justice.

Cindy Wendle

Cindy Wendle is the co-owner and manager of North Town Square. She has also opened branches of Washington Trust Bank in Pullman, Moscow and Lewiston, and managed the Spokane Main Branch of the bank in 2015. She also serves on the boards of the Washington East Soccer Club and the Vanessa Behan Crisis Nursery.

Note: The following races are nonpartisan unless otherwise denoted.

Spokane City Council Dist. 1 Position No. 1

Tim Benn

Michael Cathcart

Spokane City Council District 2 Position No. 1

Lori Kinnear (incumbent)

Tony Kiepe

Spokane City Council District 3 Positon No. 1

Karen J. Stratton (incumbent)

Andy Rathbun

Spokane Valley City Council Position No. 2

Brandi Peetz (incumbent)

Michelle Rasmussen

Spokane Valley City Council Position No. 3

Arne Woodard (incumbent)

Lance Gurel

Spokane Valley City Council Position No. 6

Tim Hattenburg

Bo Tucker

Airway Heights City Council Position No. 3

Veronica Messing (incumbent)

Airway Heights City Council Position No. 5

Larry Bowman (incumbent)

Jared Lacambra

Airway Heights City Council Position No. 7

Jennifer Morton

Sarah Slater

Cheney City Council Position No. 2

Vincent Barthels (incumbent)

Cheney City Council Position No. 5

Ryan Gaard (incumbent)

Cheney City Council Position No. 6

Allan Gainer

Jill Weiszman (incumbent)

Cheney City Council Position No. 7

Dan Hillman

Dan Hilton (incumbent)

Deer Park City Council Position No. 2

Helen (Dee) Cragun (incumbent)

Carla J. Phillips

Deer Park City Council Position No. 4

Heather Newsom

Caleb Stapp

Deer Park City Council Position No. 5

Ron Scholz

Liberty Lake Mayor

Shane Brickner

Steve Peterson (incumbent)

Liberty Lake City Council Position No. 1

Phil Folyer

Dg Garcia

Liberty Lake City Council Position No. 3

Dan Dunne (incumbent)

Holly Woodruff

Liberty Lake City Council Position No. 5

Annie Kurtz

Robert (Bob) Moore (incumbent)

Liberty Lake City Council Position No. 7

Cristella (Cris) Kaminskas (incumbent)

Tom Stanley

Medical Lake City Council Position No. 1

Donald Kennedy (incumbent)

Medical Lake City Council Position No. 2

Elizabeth Rosenbeck (incumbent)

Medical Lake City Council Position No. 5

Mitch Hardin

Arthur Kulibert

Medical Lake City Council Position No. 6

Heather Starr

Medical Lake City Council Position No. 7

Jessica Roberts (incumbent)