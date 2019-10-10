SPOKANE, Wash. — On Wednesday, Spokane Mayor David Condon announced his endorsement for Nadine Woodward as mayor.

“Nadine is a collaborator who can work across the entire political spectrum to get things done. A divided city under Ben Stuckart is the last thing Spokane needs,” said Mayor Condon in a press release from Woodward’s campaign. “We have made a lot of progress around public safety the past eight years. I think Nadine can take us even further to make Spokane the city it should be. She is the only candidate who can get us there without breaking the bank, and I look forward to helping her transition when she becomes mayor.”

This is Woodward's second high-profile endorsement from a local leader. On Aug. 26, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich endorsed Woodward.

Both candidates have support from local businesses, political organizations, unions and prominent Spokane figures.

Woodward tends to get more business endorsements, where Stuckart has more from labor and elected leaders.

When it comes to organizations, Stuckart has support from a variety of Democratic party groups. He’s been endorsed by the Spokane County Democrats, Spokane County Young Democrats, Young Democrats at Eastern Washington University, and the 3rd Legislative District Democrats.

He has also been endorsed by groups dedicated to specific issues, such as guns, the environment and abortion rights. Those organizations include the Alliance for Gun Responsibility Victory Fund PAC, the Washington Housing Alliance Action Fund, NARAL Pro-Choice Washington PAC, Washington Conservation Voters, and Upper Columbia River Group of the Sierra Club.

Stuckart also has more than two dozen labor endorsements. His website lists 28 different locals and other union organizations, including Spokane firefighters and Spokane teachers.

Woodward has endorsements from two unions: the roofers and Spokane Police.

When endorsing Stuckart, the firefighters cited his record of working with and supporting firefighters. The police said they liked Woodward's willingness to listen to others to come up with public safety solutions.

Woodward has the support of dozens of local businesses, ranging from the food industry to metalwork to hotels.

Her strongest base of support, however, is in real estate. She has endorsements from nine different contracting, realty or development firms. Those include the Spokane Association of Realtors, the Spokane Home Builders Association, and Inland Northwest Associated General Contractors.

