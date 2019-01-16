SPOKANE, Wash. — SpokAnimal is giving free dog and cat food to federal workers impacted by the government shutdown.

Dori Peck, executive director of SpokAnimal, said a shelter in Seattle started doing something similar, and it reminded her that pet owners may need help during the shutdown.

Peck said there is no proof necessary. Those impacted can come in during regular business hours and ask for pet food.

The shelter is joining another Inland Northwest business offering help for unpaid federal workers.

Green’s Fresh Market, located at 4915 North Market Street, is offering a $30 in-store credit to help those who are not receiving a paycheck. They ask that you bring a valid ID and proof of employment.

The Spokane Symphony is also offering free tickets to furloughed workers.

