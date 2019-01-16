SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Symphony Orchestra is offering free tickets to furloughed federal government workers who want to attend one of this weekend’s concerts.

The symphony is performing Classics 5: Dvorák and Rachmaninoff concerts at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox. Workers may choose either Saturday, January 19 at 8:00 p.m. or Sunday, January 20 at 3:00 p.m.

The other option for free tickets is the Fox Family Series show, Cirque Zuma Zuma on Friday, February 1 at 7:00 p.m. at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox.

The Spokane Symphony will provide up to four free tickets for one event to each furloughed employee affected by the government shutdown, Symphony Executive Director Jeff vom Saal announced today.

“We are sorry for the hardships our federal workers have had to endure during the shutdown. We want to offer our friends some wonderful music and entertainment to give them the happiness that live music and the performing arts can provide,” Jeff vom Saal said.

The tickets are only for federal workers who are not receiving paychecks during the shutdown.

The complimentary tickets are available to federal workers who bring a valid government I.D. to the Box Office at Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox at 1001 W. Sprague Avenue today through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. No orders will be taken over the phone or online.

The Box Office is also open on Saturday, January 19 starting at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, January 20 starting at 12 noon. For any questions, call the Box Office at (509) 624-1200. Tickets will be available while supplies last.

The Classics 5 concerts are about two hours long, with an intermission. A pre-concert talk from the stage happens one hour before each Classics concert and is free to all ticket holders.