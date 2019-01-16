SPOKANE, Wash. — A Hillyard grocery store is helping people impacted by the government shutdown.

Green’s Fresh Market, located at 4915 North Market, is offering a $30 in store credit to help people who aren’t getting a paycheck. The store asks that employees bring a valid ID and proof of employment.

It’s unclear how long the offer will last but, in a Facebook post, the store said it reserves the right to discontinue the offer at any time.

The government shut has entered its fourth week. President Donald Trump said he is not backing down on his demands to fund a border wall for more than $5 billion, and Democrats said they won't negotiate on border wall funding until the government reopens.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of people are either off the job or working without pay.

RELATED: Wash. Coast Guard retiree won't receive pension, upset politicians still get paid

RELATED: Shutdown day 25: White House shifts shutdown strategy

RELATED: Federal workers seek loans, second jobs as shutdown lingers