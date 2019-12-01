SPOKANE, Wash. — Friday marks the first day 800,000 federal employees will go a payday without getting a check because of the government shutdown.

As of Friday, the government has been shut down for 21 days. That’s 21 days Betsy Whitmire Clevenger’s husband, Joey, has been working without the security that he’ll get paid when the time comes.

Joey works as a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane. Prior to working in Spokane, he served as a meteorologist for the Air Force in Texas.

While he will eventually get back pay for the work he’s done, that promise alone isn’t enough to pay for the things they need.

“We’ve had doctor’s appointments we’ve had to cancel and we’ve had play dates we have to cancel because they require money to go to certain places,” Clevenger said. “Also budgeting food-wise, we’re realizing, ‘Well, I don’t need that,’ or ‘I don’t need to get that stuff…’ It’s been really hard.”

The two have 5-year-old twins. Clevenger said they try not to let on that times are tough, for their sake.

“I’ve just said that mommy and daddy right now are on a budget and for them not to worry,” She said. “I just didn’t want to worry them that much or make them feel like they needed to help out.”

Clevenger said that while money is tight for them, they’re better off than others. This includes her friend, whose husband also works for the NWS, and whose son has special needs.

“Thank God my parents are saying they’ll help out. I’m very thankful for that and I know there’s many people who don’t have parents like mine who would be able to help out,” she said. “[Our friends] have a special needs son and thank God they got their medication for him before the shutdown, but they’ve had to cancel a lot of stuff too, and that’s really worrisome because he needs therapy and he needs all these special medications and that costs a lot of money for them every month.”

Like most Americans, Clevenger’s family uses the insurance offered to them by her husband’s employer. While their health insurance seems safe for now, their dental and vision coverage isn’t.

“We’ve had to cancel and realize, we’re not bleeding, or a limb isn’t missing, so we’re good,” Clevenger said.

President Donald Trump recently walked out of a negotiation with Democrats, who refused to include the $5.7 billion the president is demanding to fund construction for a steel wall along the U.S. southern border. Democrats refused to negotiate unless the president agreed to reopen the government.

“People understand exactly what’s going on,” President Trump said to reporters as he left the White House for Camp David Sunday. “But many of those people that won’t be receiving a paycheck, many of those people agree 100 percent with what I’m doing.”

Clevenger is not one of those people.

“[Trump] has no sense of reality – the reality of what people go through, the reality of what middle class people go through,” she said. “He needs to realize that people are struggling – that people might not be able to eat, people might not be able to drive their cars and people can’t afford daycare.”

President Trump claimed at Camp David that he understands what families like the Clevenger’s are going through.

“I can relate and I’m sure the people that are on the receiving end will make adjustments, they always do,” he said.

Clevenger has certainly done that. She said help from her parents, budgeting and savings have kept them afloat, but without income, there’s no telling if their funds will outlast the shutdown.

“Those other workers who are living paycheck-to-paycheck – not like we are, but we’re going to be essentially – they are worse off than we are,” Clevenger said. “We don’t have, like a super-rich uncle or something to help us out. We don’t have that like Trump would have.”

Ongoing negotiations between the president and Congressional leaders have made little to no headway in terms of reopening the government. Until they do, the Clevenger family and those like them will continue trying to make the best of a difficult situation.

“It’s not fair that federal employees are governmental pawns, really in this situation and it just… it sucks,” Clevenger said. “It’s been a nightmare.”