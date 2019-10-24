SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane police officer is accused of sexual misconduct and has been placed on administrative leave.

Spokane police Sgt. Terry Preuninger said in a press release on Thursday the department became aware of a serious accusation of potentially criminal sexual misconduct allegedly committed by one of their officers. Due to the seriousness of the accusation, the department immediately notified the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and asked them to investigate the incident, Spokane police said.

The department placed the officer on administrative leave pending the investigation's outcome, according to Spokane police. Spokane County sheriff Cpl. Mark Gregory confirmed with KREM 2 that an investigation into the matter is underway, but he could not provide any additional details as of Thursday afternoon.

Sgt. Preuninger said the department will undergo an internal investigation following the criminal investigation conducted by the sheriff's office.

