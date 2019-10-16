DEER PARK, Wash. — Extra law enforcement will be at Deer Park High School and in Deer Park on Wednesday after a “potential violent threat” aimed at a small group of students was posted to social media.

School officials received information about the threat on Tuesday evening, and administrators worked with the district’s School Resource Deputy and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office to gain as much credible information as possible about the threat, according to the school district’s website.

The information posted online originated outside of the Deer Park area, district leaders said. Sheriff’s deputies have been working with the Spokane Police Department to identify one or more individuals responsible for posting the threats.

Deer Park High School Principal Joe Feist families a brief update via phone to ensure that families knew the district was in close contact with law enforcement and would continue to gather information throughout the night.

Law enforcement does not believe there is a real or credible threat to students at DPHS and throughout the district, or any other buildings in Deer Park, district leaders said. Regardless, the district plans to have an additional law enforcement presence at the high school and in Deer Park to ensure the safety of students and staff.

Second threat at Spokane County school this week

On Monday, there was an increased police presence at Ferris High School following a weekend threat made over social media.

Officers began investigating the threat early Sunday morning, and determined there was no probable cause for any charges or arrests by the afternoon.

