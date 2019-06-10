SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A man died after Spokane County Sheriff's deputies used a Taser on him during an arrest at the man's home Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a call about a man high on drugs acting “out of control” in a home on the 5900 block of N. Canal Street at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said. A family member reported the man was screaming and breaking items after taking an unknown substance, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they received similar calls about the man where he was uncooperative and violent toward deputies trying to arrest him. For that reason, several deputies and a Liberty Lake Police Officer responded to the call, the sheriff’s office said.

The man locked himself in a room in the basement and barricaded the door when deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office. While inside, he continued to scream, break items and act erratically, the sheriff’s office said.

The man resisted arrest and deputies used a taser to subdue him, according to the sheriff’s office. While the taser was effective, it still took several deputies to restrain him, the sheriff’s office said.

After deputies handcuffed the man, he became unresponsive and stopped breathing, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies began CPR and medical personnel took over soon after, but despite their efforts, the man died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Three deputies were placed on administrative leave pending the results of an investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. The Spokane Investigative Regional Response unit will conduct the investigation into the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputies involved will be identified later, the sheriff’s office said. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s name when appropriate, according to the sheriff’s office.

