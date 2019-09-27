Editor's note: Above video is a report on Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell's announcement that the officer's use of force was justified. KREM is releasing a statement from the family ahead of another press conference today and this story will be updated beginning at 10 a.m. with the latest details from police.

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane police are expected to release more details on Friday in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man at his home in the 600 block of W. Montgomery Avenue.

Police say 35-year-old David Novak threatened to shoot a kill a group of men following a verbal confrontation on Jan. 7. Novak then walked back to his house and the men called 911 shortly after the encounter.

According to police, a responding officer told dispatch they had heard a gunshot and moments later a confrontation led to Novak being shot by Rankin. While Novak did retreat into his house after being shot, he was found lying inside and was pronounced dead on scene.

While it was initially believed that Novak was armed and had fired shots during or before the confrontation, Spokane Police said on Jan. 8 that no gun was recovered from the crime scene. Instead, officers found a bat.

In August, Spokane County Prosecutor Larry Haskell said at a press conference Officer Brandon Rankin, who fired the fatal shot, was “justified” in his use of lethal force.

Members of Novak's family attended the press conference and confronted Haskell and Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl about the shooting and the decision not to prosecute.

“Prosecutor Larry Haskell either did not have all the facts when he made the decision that the shooting was justified or is willfully ignoring the facts,” wrote the Novak family’s attorney Rondi Thorp in a statement released ahead of Friday’s press conference.

In the same statement, Thorp announced the family’s decision to release body camera footage they say they received from the Spokane Police Department.

“We have asked for this footage and for all the body cameras for months now and our requests have been ignored,” the statement reads in part.

“David Novak did not violate the law that evening. He was murdered in his own yard on his own property and we look forward to placing each of these officers on the stand to testify about what really happened that night. Spokane citizens should not be killed by Spokane police on their own land, when they are doing nothing to deserve being shot and killed,” the statement reads.

Read the full statement below:

The family says the police department has failed to notify them of its findings or what action they are taking.

