SPOKANE, Wash. — A suicidal man was shot after he pointed a gun at a Spokane police officer, according to the police chief.

During a press conference, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said officers were called around 1:30 p.m. due to a suicidal man in the 3400 block of E. Garnet. This is about a block from Cooper Elementary.

Meidl said officers arrived and set up a perimeter. While an officer was in the area, he saw a man come out of a home with a firearm in his hand and pointed it to the west, Meidl said.

Meidl said the officer ordered the man to drop the gun.

"When the individual heard that, he turned around and pointed the gun at the officer and, at the time the individual pointed the gun at the officer, the officer fired at least two times," Meidl said.

Meidl said first aid was given to the man immediately but he died from his injuries. The officer was about three houses away and armed with a rifle when he fired the shoots, according to Meidl.

Two of the man's friends learned he had become suicidal and went to his home to comfort him, Meidl said. They were able to get one gun away from him before police arrived.

Meidl said a firearm was recovered from the area near the man who was killed.

Meidl said this information is all preliminary and came from two witnesses on scene.

At this time, it's unclear if the officer involved in the shooting had his body camera turned out at the time, according to Meidl.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will be the lead agency in the investigation into the shooting and they will be assisted by Washington State Patrol, Meidl said. They will identify the officers involved in the shooting.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner will identified the man who was killed.

