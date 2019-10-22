SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Multiple people have said they received shelter in place orders in North Spokane on Monday evening due to police activity.

Multiple viewers have shared photos of the alert, and another viewer told KREM they received the order while in the Costco on North Newport Highway north of Spokane. The alerts appear to have been issued for people in North Spokane, including the Wandermere area.

Spokane County Sheriff Corporal Mark Gregory said there was a report of a person who may have been trying to harm themselves, but deputies have detained the person.

There does not appear to be a public threat at this time.

Gregory said he is working to find out the cause of the shelter in place order that was sent out in North Spokane.

"I am understanding that a bunch of people got the message," Gregory said.

Spokane Police Officer John O'Brien said the Spokane Police Department is not involved and the police activity appears to be in Spokane County jurisdiction.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as reporting is completed.

