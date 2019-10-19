SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was arrested by Spokane County Sheriff's deputies after he kicked in the door of one house and attempted to kick in the door of another in Medical Lake, late Thursday.

Cody Wolfley, 27, first broke through the door of a woman's house on the 900 block of N. Golden Ct, according to Cpl. Mark Gregory.

The victim described the suspect as "out of it," as well as repeating "help me" over and over. Wolfley ran off after the home owner yelled at him to get out, according to Gregory.

After, several 911 calls were made reporting Wolfley was trying to break into homes on the 600 block of E. Kathy Lee, where Wolfley tried to kick in a second door. The second victim armed himself and used his body weight to hold the door closed, keeping Wolfley from entering, according to Gregory.

Wolfley then went to a third house where he entered the backyard and kicked a began kicking a wooden fence. Shortly after, a sheriff's deputy arrived and was able to detain Wolfley, Gregory said.

Deputies searched Wolfley's name and found a felony drug warrant for his arrest. Deputies also found a loaded syringe believed to contain methamphetamine, and two small baggies containing a substance believed to be heroin.

Wolfley was booked into the Spokane County Jail for residential burglary, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespassing, and three counts of malicious mischief.

RELATED: Medical examiner identifies suspect killed in taser arrest death

RELATED: Meth possession charge dropped against fired University of Idaho professor