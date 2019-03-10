LEWISTON, Idaho — A felony drug charge has been dropped against a former University of Idaho professor who authorities say admitted to breaking into a friend’s trailer.

KLEW-TV in Lewiston reported on Wednesday that the drug possession charge against Denise Bennett was dropped. According to court records, Bennett was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor in Nez Perce County Court on Sept. 20.

Bennett Is still facing one count of burglary, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She pleaded guilty to the paraphernalia charge on Sept. 23 but no plea has been entered for the felony burglary charge.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports that the drug charge was dismissed ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, which was canceled. The hearing was rescheduled for Oct. 30.

Court documents say that Bennett broke into a camp trailer of a friend and stole a cellphone in Lewiston last month. Bennett allegedly admitted to the break-in and theft.

Bennett was later found at Lewiston’s Clearwater River Casino where she was staying, documents say. Officers said they sound a blue plastic pen tube that contained what appeared to be meth in her room. Documents said officers also found a piece of tinfoil with burn reside on it, a liquid vape refill bottle and a substance that appeared to be meth wrapped in a piece of plastic.

Court documents say that officers found one gram of meth total.

Bennett was fired from the University of Idaho on Sept. 18 at the recommendation of a panel. She was banned from campus over what university leaders claim were security concerns surrounding a student protests after learning Bennett had previously admitted to using methamphetamine.

