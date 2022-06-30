Here's what you need to know for Fourth of July Celebrations across Spokane

Starting this weekend, Fourth of July festivities can be enjoyed in several places around Spokane and North Idaho.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fourth of July festivities can be enjoyed in several places around Spokane and North Idaho starting Saturday, July 2.

Spokane is set to celebrate America's 246th birthday on July 4. Despite fireworks being illegal in several cities across Spokane County, many residents can still enjoy their community festivals for fireworks, live music and food.

Here is a list of festivities taking place for the Fourth of July in Spokane and Kootenai counties and what you need to know before trying to celebrating:

Spokane County Fourth of July festivities:

Monday, June 4

Riverfront Park will once again be hosting its famous annual Independence day festivities.

The Fourth of July firework display at the Lilac Bowl will start at 10 p.m. Fireworks will be set off near the clock tower, and can be seen from many locations around downtown, including the Pavilion.

The Spokane Indians will host the Tri-City Dust Devils at Avista Stadium. After the game, the stadium will feature a one-of-a-kind fireworks display.

Food trucks and market vendors open at 12 p.m.

Spokane Symphony will be offering a free concert at the Spokane Pavilion beginning at 9 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets can be set out on the lawn near the Pavilion. The Pavilion will be opening for seating and refreshments at 6 p.m.

Fairchild Air Force Base Honor Guard Presentation of Colors and National Anthem starts at 8:50 p.m.

Independence Day Extravaganza at Northern Quest Casino

The Northern Quest Resort and Casino will be throwing a Fourth of July celebration with family-friendly entertainment and show-stopping fireworks.

Enjoy food trucks and kids’ activities at 4 p.m. A 360-degree photo booth will also be available.

Magic shows at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Live music performance by Last Chance Band at 8:30 p.m.

National Anthem and Armed Forces tribute at 9:30 p.m.

A fireworks display starts at 10 p.m.

North Idaho Fourth of July festivities:

Fourth of July celebrations are back in downtown Coeur d’Alene for this year's festivities, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Saturday, July 2:

Bayview Daze starts things off with an “old-fashioned just plain fun” parade. It will feature Uncle Sam and his Bucket Brigade at 11 a.m. on Ralph Jones Boulevard. Approximately 1,000 people usually attend this Americana event marked by scores of flags and red, white and blue attire. The Bayview Daze fireworks celebration will start at dusk on Sunday, preceded by the Lighted Boat Parade. The Patriotic Pancakes Breakfast is Monday morning from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Bayview Community Center.

Monday, June 4

Spirit Lake’s Fourth of July parade is 11 a.m., followed by activities and food booths in City Park. There will be no fireworks show in Spirit Lake this year.

The town of Harrison will have Fourth of July fun most of the day, with music, activities and vendors at the city park. The fireworks display will begin at dusk over Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Coeur d’Alene’s Fourth of July party starts at 11 a.m. with the American Heroes Parade on Sherman Avenue. More than 10,000 people are expected to pack the downtown area. A family festival with music and food follows at City Park, with a fireworks show that night over Lake Coeur d’Alene near The Coeur d’Alene Resort.

Fourth of July festivities fireworks laws:

Many cities in Washington have banned lighting off and possessing fireworks, including Seattle, Spokane, and Tacoma. In several cities across Spokane County, fireworks are illegal, including:

Spokane

Spokane Valley

Liberty Lake

Millwood

Cheney

Unincorporated parts of Spokane County

Fireworks are not illegal across the county, however. In Airway Heights, lighting off fireworks is permitted only on private property between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight on the Fourth of July. Lighting off fireworks in public parks, roadways, sidewalks or other public property is not permitted.

Large flares

Specialty fireworks

Larger devices used in public displays

Firecrackers

Torpedoes

Skyrockets

Roman candles

Bottle rockets

People can receive fines for the illegal possession or use of fireworks ranging from $536 to $1,000 for each infraction, according to Spokane Communications Director Brian Coddington. Possession of illegal explosive devices, including altered legal fireworks, is a felony and could give violators a state or federal charge.

