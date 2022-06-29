Here's how you can celebrate the Fourth of July in Kootenai County

No matter where you live in Kootenai County, there are countless celebrations happening this Fourth of July.

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Fourth of July festivities can be enjoyed in several places around Kootenai County throughout the upcoming holiday weekend, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Bayview Daze starts things off with an “old-fashioned just plain fun” parade. It will feature Uncle Sam and his Bucket Brigade at 11 a.m. Saturday on Ralph Jones Boulevard that leads through the heart of this lakeside town. About 1,000 people usually attend this Americana event marked by scores of flags and red, white and blue attire.

The Bayview Daze fireworks celebration will go at dusk on Sunday, preceded by the lighted-boat parade.

The patriotic pancakes breakfast is Monday morning, 8 to 10:30, at the Bayview Community Center.

Spirit Lake’s Fourth of July parade is 11 a.m. Monday, followed by activities and food booths in City Park. There will be no fireworks show in Spirit Lake this year.

About 700 people attended last year’s 30-minute parade on Maine Street that featured colorful characters, delightful dancers and terrific trucks.

The town of Harrison will have Fourth of July fun most of the day, with music, activities and vendors at city park. The fireworks display begins about dusk over Lake Coeur d’Alene.

Coeur d’Alene’s Fourth of July party starts at 11 a.m. with the American Heroes Parade on Sherman Avenue. More than 10,000 people are expected to pack the downtown area. A family festival with music and food follows at City Park, with a fireworks show that night over Lake Coeur d’Alene near The Coeur d’Alene Resort.