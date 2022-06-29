City of Spokane offices to be closed on Fourth of July

The City of Spokane will be closing the majority of its offices to allow employees to observe the Fourth of July.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Spokane City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

The City of Spokane will be closing the majority of their offices to allow their employees to observe the Fourth of July. The following offices will be closed Monday:

Spokane City Hall

The Waste-to-Energy facility

My Spokane 3-1-1 Customer Service: people can access the online app 24 hours a day.

Spokane Municipal Court

All Spokane Public Library branches

Spokane City Council will not meet on Monday, July 4. Council meetings will resume on Monday, July 11, with a 3:30 p.m. briefing session and 6 p.m. legislative session.

During the Monday holiday, people can park for free on-street paid parking meters. City pools, splash pads, and golf courses will be open on Monday.

Spokane Valley University Transfer Station and Waste Management will be closed Monday, July 4.

