Meet the KREM 2 team at the 2023 Spokane County Interstate Fair

The KREM 2 booth will have games, souvenirs and, most importantly, members of the KREM 2 News team.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 2023 Spokane County Interstate Fair kicks off on Friday, Sept. 7, and KREM 2 is bringing you "More to Every Story" live from the fairgrounds every day.

Our team is taking over an entire stretch of the fairgrounds this year. The KREM 2 booth will have games, souvenirs and, most importantly, members of the KREM 2 News team.

If you're looking to meet one or all members of our team, here's when they will be at the fair:

Meet & Greet

Saturday, Sept. 9

Tim Pham, Channing Curtis and Thomas Patrick from Up With KREM will be at the fairgrounds from 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Whitney Ward, Mark Hanrahan and Jeremy LaGoo will be at the fairgrounds from 12-6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

Cody Proctor and Michelle Boss from the KREM 2 Weekend Team will be at the fairgrounds from 3-7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Travis Green and Andrew Quinn from the KREM 2 Sports Team will be at the fairgrounds from 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Tim Pham, Channing Curtis and Thomas Patrick from Up With KREM will be at the fairgrounds from 12-6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Whitney Ward, Mark Hanrahan, Jeremy LaGoo and Travis Green will be at the fairgrounds from 12-6 p.m.

Tour the KREM 2 Storm Tracker

Chief Meteorologist Jeremy LaGoo is giving tours of the KREM 2 Storm Tracker all week long. Jeremy will show you the ins and out of the vehicle behind Spokane's most accurate weather forecast.

Can't make it to one of the meet and greets? No problem!

Our team will be at the fair all week long, broadcasting from the KREM 2 booth. Swing by to say hi.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.