Here's what you need to know about parking at the Spokane County Interstate Fair

KREM 2 is giving fairgoers what they need to know for their fair day.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The countdown to the Spokane County Fair begins! KREM 2 is giving fairgoers what they need to know for their fair day.

Parking locations:

Fairgoers can park at 404 N Havana Street in Spokane Valley. Drivers can find the parking lots after they enter at the main entrance on Havana.

Parking is available at the main gate, train gate and south gate.

Below is a map of the fairgrounds:

Pricing:

Parking costs $10 per car, per day.

Fairgoers who take the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) fair shuttle can get a discount on their fair tickets. Roundtrip shuttle fees cost $2. The fair route starts at Spokane Community College.

For a look at the shuttle route, check out the map below.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.