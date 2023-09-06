Spokane County Fair Themed Nights start Monday, Sept. 11 with 'Carpet Barn Heroes Day'

Military, law enforcement, firefighters, hospital and first responders are admitted for free.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Fair kicks off Friday, September 8, 2023, and has multiple themed nights for attendees to partake in!

Carpet Barn Heroes Day, Monday, September 11: Military, law enforcement, firefighters, hospital and first responders are admitted for free.

Senior Day, Monday, September 11: Seniors 65+ are admitted for free. Seniors can play free games at the North Lawn Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

STCU School Employees Day, Sunday, September 17: All school employees get free admission with a school ID.

For the full list of themed days, click here.

For more general information on the Spokane County Fair, you can click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.