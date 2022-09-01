Nelly is performing a sold out show at the Spokane County Interstate Fair tonight; here's what you need to know

The highly anticipated show is all over the Inland Northwest's radar. Here are some details to keep in mind as showtime gets closer.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Hip-hop and R&B artist Nelly is hitting the fair stage tonight with the first sold-out show the Spokane County Interstate Fair has seen since the Beach Boys' appearance in 2009.

According to the Spokane County Fair's website, the fair will see a lot of activity tonight. Alongside the concert, there will also be regular fairgoers going around the fair.

In anticipation of the show, here are some details to make the concert-going experience easier.

Getting to the Fair

Parking lots in the area may be busy as people gather for the concert. If people are looking to beat the crowds, take the Spokane Transit Authority's shuttle (Route 234) available at the Spokane Community College (SCC) Transit Center.

More details on construction, parking areas and more are available at this article all about getting to the fair.

The Concert

The Spokane County Interstate Fair is urging fairgoers and concert-goers alike to get to the fair early.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and is located at the Grandstand Arena. There will be no opening act.

After the Show

There's still plenty to see and do at the fair after the concert! All booths, barns, and commercial booths close at 10 p.m. For more fair concert details, check out our article on what to expect at this year's fair.

