Here is how to get to the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair start on Friday, Sept. 9.

Fun live entertainment is back for 10 days, from Sept. 9 to Sept. 18. People will enjoy local food vendors, live entertainment shows and mechanical games including the Ferris Wheel and the Butler Amusement thrill rides.

If you have plans to attend the fair but aren't sure how to get there, here is what you need to know before heading to the fair, including where to park your car, how to arrive to the fairatnd which roads to avoid.

Roads to avoid

Construction at Thor and Freya is still underway. The eastbound Freya exit on I-90 is still closed, so drivers should consider taking Altamont, Sprague or Broadway to get to the fair.

For a full list of current road closures, click here.

How to get to the fair

The Spokane County Fair and Expo Center is located in Spokane Valley at 404 N Havana St No. 1.

If you are driving from West Spokane or Seattle:

Take Exit 283B (Thor-Freya). Turn left on Havana Street, continue north to the corner of Broadway Avenue and Havana Street.

If you are coming from Spokane Valley or Idaho:

Take Exit 286 (Broadway Avenue). Turn right on Broadway Avenue, continue west to the corner of Broadway Avenue and Havana Street.

Where to park your car at the fair

People can park their cars at the fairgrounds for $5. Only cash is accepted. Parking is available on the fairgrounds at the Main Gate, Train Gate and the South Gate. Accessible parking spaces are located near the gates.

People can also park their car at the Spokane Community College (SCC) parking lot if they are planning to take the Route 342 – Fair Shuttle. Parking at SCC is free, so you'll avoid the fairgrounds' $5 parking fee and all the traffic. Park in Lot P1 on weekdays and in Lots P1 and P26 on weekends.

Here is a map of the Grounds:

How to get to the fair by STA shuttle

People can ride the Spokane Transit Authority (STA) fair shuttle bus Route 342 at the Spokane Community College Transit Center (SCC) to arrive at the fair.

Buses traveling on this route will start their route at SCC toward the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center on Broadway Avenue. The bus wouldn't be stopping in any other places or stations. People need to be at the bus stop approximately five minutes before the bus is scheduled to leave.

People going to the fair can buy a Day Pass for $2 when they board the shuttle at SCC. Having exact cash change is recommended.

Fair shuttles run every 20 minutes on Saturday, every 30 minutes on Sunday and every 32 minutes on weekdays.

For more information about what shuttle you should take to arrive at the fair, click here to see the map.

If you would like help planning your ride, need additional schedule or service information or would like to purchase passes, contact the customer service at the Plaza at (509) 328-RIDE (7433).

