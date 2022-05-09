Monster Jam is returning to Spokane from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11

High-energy, action packed monster truck show 'Monster Jam' is coming to the Spokane Arena this coming December.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A whole lot of monster trucks are coming back to the Spokane Arena this winter season, and they're getting ready to fight it out to be the best of the best.

Monster Jam will be making a stop at Spokane this winter from Dec. 9-11. The jam sessions will take place in the Spokane arena.

Spectators aged two and above are required to have tickets in order to attend the event.

The ticket presale starts on Sept. 6th for people who use the signup link.

The schedule for the event dates will be as follows:

Friday, Dec. 9, start time 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, start time 1 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, start time 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11, start time 12 p.m.

Monster Jam features wildly decorated monster trucks performing stunts for crowds all over the country. From flips to sparks, to sky-high leaps, there will be something for everybody at this motorized show.

