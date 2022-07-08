WWE returning to Spokane Arena in September

WWE Smackdown Superstars will face off at the Arena on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Saturday Night's Main Event is coming to the Spokane Arena in September.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are set to square off in a Street Fight. The event will also feature New Day, Raquel Rodriguez, The Usos and more.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $115 and can be purchased through the TicketWest website.

