WWE returning to Spokane Arena in September

SPOKANE, Wash. — The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Saturday Night's Main Event is coming to the Spokane Arena in September.
WWE Smackdown Superstars will face off at the Arena on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are set to square off in a Street Fight. The event will also feature New Day, Raquel Rodriguez, The Usos and more.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 15 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $20 to $115 and can be purchased through the TicketWest website.
