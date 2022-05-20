Northern Quest adds last three artists to summer concert lineup

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced Friday the last bands joining the 11th Annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer lineup. The final three shows include some rock ‘n’ roll, a little bit of country and music from the 90s.
The bands added to the concert's list are Dwight Yoakum & Emmylou Harris, I Love the 90s, and Bret Michaels & Jimmie Allen.
Fans of country music will enjoy Dwight Yoakam & Emmylou Harris' hit song "GoldenRing," on Aug. 5, 2022. Yoakam has recorded more than 20 albums, charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and sold more than 30 million records. Yoakam's hit songs include “Guitars, Cadillacs”, “Streets of Bakersfield”, “I Sang Dixie”, “Little Sister” and “Fast as You”
American singer and songwriter Emmylou Harris has released dozens of albums and singles over the course of her career. She has won 14 Grammy Awards and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Harris’ big hits include “Together Again”, “Sweet Dreams”, “Two More Bottles of Wine”, “Beneath Still Waters” and “Boulder to Birmingham”
Tickets for Dwight Yoakam & Emmylou Harris will cost $59-$109 and go on sale on Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m.
I love the 90s will bring the most iconic hip-hop singers, R&B artists, and rockstars of the nineties to the Northern Quest on August 31, including Vanilla Ice, Mark McGrath, Montell Jordan, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, and Rob Base. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 27 and prices range from $49-$99.
Bret Michaels & Jimmie Allen will be sharing the stage on Sept. 9, 2022.
Bret Michaels gained fame as the frontman of the glam metal rock band Poison. He has several solo albums and starred in several films and TV shows, including as a judge on Nashville Star, which led to his country-influenced rock album Freedom of Sound in 2005. Michaels' hit songs include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, “I Won’t Forget You”, “Talk Dirty to Me”, “Something to Believe In”, “All I Ever Needed”, and “Fallen”
Jimmie Allen, a multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter, was nominated for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, his first-ever Grammy nomination. Allen made history as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane. His big hits include “Best Shot”, “Make Me Want To”, “Big In a Small Town”, “Freedom was a Highway”, and “Down Home”.
Tickets for Bret Michaels & Jimmie Allen go on sale on Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $49-$99.
Tickets for all announced shows are on sale now and can be purchased at the Northern Quest website or by calling (509) 481-2800.
Here’s the completed 11th Annual Northern Quest Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup (2022):
- June 17:
- John Fogerty with Hearty Har
- Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- June 18:
- Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket
- Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- June 20:
- Tenacious D with Puddles Pity Party
- Ticket prices are $49/$69/$89/$100
- June 23:
- Flo Rida and T.I.
- Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- June 26:
- Brad Paisley with Chance McKinney
- Ticket prices are $89/$99/$109/$129
- July 15:
- The Avett Brothers with Calder Allen
- Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- July 17:
- Stone Temple Pilots and Daughtry
- Ticket prices are $49/$69/$89/$109
- July 22
- Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October
- Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- July 24:
- Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters
- Ticket prices are $59/$69/$89/$109
- August 5:
- Dwight Yoakam & Emmylou Harris
- Ticket prices are $59/$69/$89/$109 and go on sale on May 27
- August 6:
- Bretty Young
- Ticket prices are $39/$49/$59/$79
- August 14:
- The Australian Pink Floyd Show
- Ticket prices are $39/$49/$59/$79
- August 18:
- Larry the Cable Guy with special guest Josh Blue
- Ticket prices are $39/$49/$69/$89
- August 20:
- Rockzilla Tour: Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead with Bad Wolves
- Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- August 21:
- Tesla, Buckcherry & Great White
- Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- August 31:
- I love the 90s
- Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 on go on sale on May 27
- September 9:
- Bret Michaels & Jimmie Allen
- Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99 and go on sale on May 27
- September 17:
- Sam Hunt with Travis Denning
- Ticket prices are $79/$99/$129/$149
- September 26:
- Lynyrd Skynyrd.
- Ticket prices are $89/$99/$109/$129