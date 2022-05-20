Northern Quest adds last three artists to summer concert lineup

Dwight Yoakum & Emmylou Harris, I Love the 90s, and Bret Michaels & Jimmie Allen will be joining the Northern Quest 11th Annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer lineup.

Example video title will go here for this video

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced Friday the last bands joining the 11th Annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer lineup. The final three shows include some rock ‘n’ roll, a little bit of country and music from the 90s.

The bands added to the concert's list are Dwight Yoakum & Emmylou Harris, I Love the 90s, and Bret Michaels & Jimmie Allen.

Fans of country music will enjoy Dwight Yoakam & Emmylou Harris' hit song "GoldenRing," on Aug. 5, 2022. Yoakam has recorded more than 20 albums, charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, and sold more than 30 million records. Yoakam's hit songs include “Guitars, Cadillacs”, “Streets of Bakersfield”, “I Sang Dixie”, “Little Sister” and “Fast as You”

American singer and songwriter Emmylou Harris has released dozens of albums and singles over the course of her career. She has won 14 Grammy Awards and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. Harris’ big hits include “Together Again”, “Sweet Dreams”, “Two More Bottles of Wine”, “Beneath Still Waters” and “Boulder to Birmingham”

Tickets for Dwight Yoakam & Emmylou Harris will cost $59-$109 and go on sale on Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m.

I love the 90s will bring the most iconic hip-hop singers, R&B artists, and rockstars of the nineties to the Northern Quest on August 31, including Vanilla Ice, Mark McGrath, Montell Jordan, All-4-One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, and Rob Base. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 27 and prices range from $49-$99.

Bret Michaels & Jimmie Allen will be sharing the stage on Sept. 9, 2022.

Bret Michaels gained fame as the frontman of the glam metal rock band Poison. He has several solo albums and starred in several films and TV shows, including as a judge on Nashville Star, which led to his country-influenced rock album Freedom of Sound in 2005. Michaels' hit songs include “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, “I Won’t Forget You”, “Talk Dirty to Me”, “Something to Believe In”, “All I Ever Needed”, and “Fallen”

Jimmie Allen, a multi-platinum recording artist and songwriter, was nominated for Best New Artist at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, his first-ever Grammy nomination. Allen made history as the first Black artist to launch a career with two consecutive No. 1 hits off his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane. His big hits include “Best Shot”, “Make Me Want To”, “Big In a Small Town”, “Freedom was a Highway”, and “Down Home”.

Tickets for Bret Michaels & Jimmie Allen go on sale on Friday, May 27 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $49-$99.

Tickets for all announced shows are on sale now and can be purchased at the Northern Quest website or by calling (509) 481-2800.

Here’s the completed 11th Annual Northern Quest Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup (2022):