Papa Roach coming to Northern Quest this summer

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — It’s shaping up to be perhaps the biggest summer concert season ever in Spokane, and yet another band is joining the lineup.
Rock band Papa Roach is coming to Northern Quest Resort & Casino this summer.
Papa Roach will perform at Northern Quest on August 20, along with Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves. The show is part of the band’s Rockzilla Tour.
Tickets to the Northern Quest concert go on sale on May 20. Tickets range in price from $49 to $99.
Papa Roach is best known for a string of hits in the early 2000s. including “Last Resort”, “Getting Away with Murder”, “Scars” and “Between Angels and Insects.”
11th Annual Northern Quest Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup
- John Fogerty with Hearty Har
- June 17
- Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket
- June 18
- Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- Tenacious D with Puddles Pity Party
- June 20
- Ticket prices are $49/$69/$89/$109
- Flo Rida and T.I.
- June 23
- Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- Brad Paisley with Chance McKinney
- June 26
- Ticket prices are $89/$99/$109/$129
- The Avett Brothers with Calder Allen
- July 15
- Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- Stone Temple Pilots and Daughtry
- July 17
- Ticket prices are $49/$69/$89/$109
- Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October
- July 22
- Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99
- Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters
- July 24
- Ticket prices are $59/$69/$89/$109
- Brett Young
- August 6
- Ticket prices are $39/$49/$59/$79
- The Australian Pink Floyd Show
- August 14
- Ticket prices are $39/$49/$59/$79
- Larry the Cable Guy with special guest Josh Blue
- August 18
- Ticket prices are $39/$49/$69/$89
- Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead with Bad Wolves
- August 20
- Ticket prices are $49/$59(General Admission)/$79/$99 – (On sale May 20)
- Tesla, Buckcherry & Great White
- August 21
- Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99
- Sam Hunt with Travis Denning
- September 17
- Ticket prices are $79/$99/$129/$149
- Lynyrd Skynyrd
- September 26
- Ticket prices are $89/$99/$109/$129