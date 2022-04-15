'Git-R-Done': Larry the Cable Guy coming to Northern Quest this summer

Comedian Larry the Cable Guy is the latest act to join Northern Quest's summer concert series. Tickets for the comedy show go on sale next week.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash — Larry the Cable Guy will be heading to the Spokane area this summer. The comedian will perform at Northern Quest Resort & Casino on August 18.

Larry is best known for his work with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour and providing the voice of Mater, the tow truck, in the Cars series. He has also released seven comedy albums.

Tickets for Larry the Cable Guy will go on sale on April 22 at northernquest.com. Ticket prices start at $39, with tickets also available for $49, $69 or $89.

Larry the Cable Guy is the latest show added to Northern Quest’s 2022 Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup. Here’s a look at the confirmed shows, dates, and ticket prices.

John Fogerty with Hearty Har – June 17 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99

Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket – June 18 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99

Flo Rida and T.I. – June 23 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99

Brad Paisley – June 26 – Ticket prices are $89/$99/$109/$129

The Avett Brothers – July 15 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99

Stone Temple Pilots and Daughtry – July 17 – Ticket prices are $49/$69/$89/$109

Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October – July 22 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$79/$99

Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters – July 24 – Ticket prices are $59/$69/$89/$109

The Australian Pink Floyd Show – August 14 – Ticket prices are $39/$49/$59/$79

Larry the Cable Guy – August 18 – Ticket prices are $39/$49/$69/$89 (On sale Apr. 22)

Tesla, Buckcherry & Great White – August 21 – Ticket prices are $49/$59/$79/$99

Sam Hunt – September 17 – Ticket prices are $79/$99/$129/$149

Tickets for shows can be purchased online at northernquest.com or by calling the box office at (509) 481-2800. All concerts require guests 16 years of age and under to be accompanied by an adult.