John Fogerty and Hearty Har join Northern Quest's Outdoor Summer Concert lineup

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, April 15, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Northern Quest announced earlier today that renowned singer-songwriter John Fogerty will be playing alongside his sons Shane and Tyler's band Hearty Har on June 17, 2022 for the 11th Annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup.

John Fogerty is most well-known as one of the founding members of classic rock favorite Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR).

Tickets are currently priced at $49, $59, $79 and $99 and are scheduled to go on sale Friday, April 15. 

Click here for ticket information.

