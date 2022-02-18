Brad Paisley added to Northern Quest summer concert lineup

Country music star Brad Paisley will play at Northern Quest on June 26, 2022.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A big announcement for country music fans in Spokane and the rest of the Inland Northwest. Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced Brad Paisley will be joining their summer concert lineup.

Paisley will play at Northern Quest on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, February 25 at 10 a.m. All tickets will be reserved seating only. Prices for the Brad Paisley show will be set at $89, $99, $109, and $129. Tickets will be available online at NorthernQuest.com or by calling the Northern Quest Box Office at 509-481-2800.

Paisley is one of the biggest stars in country music. His most recent duet with Jimmie Allen, “Freedom Was a Highway,” recently became his 20th number one single.

Northern Quest said more announcements for its summer concert series are expected.

11th Annual Northern Quest Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup (2022)

June 18: Barenaked Ladies, Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket Ticket prices: $49/$59/$79/$99

June 26: Brad Paisley Ticket prices: $89/$99/$109/$129

July 15: The Avett Brothers Ticket prices: $59/$69/$79/$99

July 22: Goo Goo Dolls with Blue October Ticket prices: $59/$69/$79/$99

August 14: The Australian Pink Floyd Show Ticket prices: $39/$49/$59/$79

September 17: Sam Hunt Ticket prices: $79/$99/$129/$149

