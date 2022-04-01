Northern Quest adds three legendary American rock bands to summer concert lineup

Legendary American rock bands Tesla, Buckcherry and Great White, will take the stage at Northern Quest on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced Friday that legendary American rock bands Tesla, Buckcherry and Great White will be joining the 11th Annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer lineup.

Tesla, Buckcherry and Great White will take the stage at the Northern Quest on August 21, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. and will be available online at NorthernQuest.com or by calling the Northern Quest Box Office at 509-481-2800.

The American rock band Tesla was formed in California in 1982. It was first known as City Kidd but changed its name to Tesla in 1985. Tesla's famous music hits include "Modern Day Cowboy," “Little Suzi," “The Way It Is," “Heaven’s Trail (No Way Out),” and its hit to 20 “Love Song." The band continues to tour worldwide with sold-out shows for more than 30 years.

The Anaheim Buckcherry rock band released their first album hit in 1999 titled Buckcherry, which included the hit singles “Lit Up," “For the Movies”, “Dead Again” and “Check Your Head”. After the band separated in 2005, they reunited again and released a new album which includes the hits “Sorry”, “Everything” and “Next 2 You."

The American rock band Great White was formed in Los Angeles in 1977. With several hit albums in the mid-to-late 1980s, Great White had several platinum-selling records, including Once Bitten in 1987 and Twice Shy in 1989, which received considerable airplay through radio and MTV.

The band's hit songs included “Once Bitten, Twice Shy”, “The Angel Song”, “Rock Me”, “Save Your Love” and “Lady Red Light.”

Prices for the Tesla with Buckcherry and Great White show will be set at $49, $59, $79, and $99.

11th Annual Northern Quest Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup (2022)