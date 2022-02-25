Jon Pardi, Flo Rida added to Northern Quest summer concert lineup

Flo Rida and rapper T.I will play at Northern Quest on June 23, 2022, and Jon Pardi will take the stage on July 24, 2022.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Northern Quest Resort & Casino announced Friday that rapper Flo Rida and country music star Jon Pardi will be joining the 11th Annual Pepsi Outdoor Summer lineup.

Flo Rida and rapper T.I will play at Northern Quest on June 23, 2022, and Jon Pardi will take the stage on July 24, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 4 at 10 a.m. All tickets will be reserved seating only. Prices for the Flo Rida and T.I show will be set at $59, $69, $79, and $99. Tickets will be available online at NorthernQuest.com or by calling the Northern Quest Box Office at 509-481-2800.

Northern Quest said more country singers were also added to the 11th Annual Northern Quest Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup. In addition to Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters will be also on the summer concert list.

Prices for the Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters show will be set at $59, $69, $89, and $109.

11th Annual Northern Quest Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup (2022)