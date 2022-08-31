Kane Brown announces massive U.S. tour including Spokane stop

Tickets for Kane Brown's May 2023 concert range go on sale online on Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Country music singer Kane Brown's U.S. 'Drunk or Dreaming Tour' will make a stop in Spokane in 2023.

Brown's tour will kick off in March and tour 23 cities in the U.S., including Spokane on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Brown's tour includes special guests Dustin Lynch and LOCASH.

The new tour follows the success of Brown’s Blessed & Free Tour, in which he visited all 29 NBA basketball arenas, and make him the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour.

The Drunk or Dreaming U.S. Tour 🔥 On sale Sept 9 – for presale access register now https://t.co/n4TTlIPqRj pic.twitter.com/zXiCKnKTOQ — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) August 31, 2022

People will enjoy from Brown's famous songs like 'Lose It,' 'What Ifs,' 'Heaven,' 'Used to Love you Sober,' 'Homesick,' to mention others. Attendees will also enjoy from more country songs by Lynch and LOCASH.

Tickets for Brown's' concert range from $40.50 to $90.50 and go on sale online on Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. People can get their tickets online at TicketsWest.com. Pre-sale begins on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.

The concert will take place next year on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena located at 720 W Mallon Ave, in Spokane.

