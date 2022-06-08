Pig Out in the Park returning after 2-year hiatus

The public festival will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 in Riverfront Park. The event had to be postponed for two years due to the pandemic.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Pig Out in the Park is returning to Spokane on Labor Day weekend for the first time in two years.

The public festival will run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5, in Riverfront Park. The event will feature musical entertainment and dozens of local vendors.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had to be postponed in 2020 and 2021.

Pig Out in the Park has operated for more than 40 years under a variety of names and brands, such as “Spokane YUM YUM Restaurant Fair” and “Food-O-Rama.” The event is being sponsored by Washington-based Gesa Credit Union.

“We’re grateful for the work Pig Out in the Park does for our community, whether it be donating to local food banks, collaborating with local businesses, or just bringing smiles to everyone’s faces,” Richard Waddle, Executive Vice President of Gesa Credit Union, said in a written statement.