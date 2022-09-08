Here's a look at this year's rodeo events for the 2022 Spokane County Interstate Fair

This year's rodeo events include bareback riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and a host of others.

SPOKANE, Wash. — This year's rodeo events at the Spokane County Interstate Fair will be held on Sept. 9 and 10.

According to the fair website, the rodeo is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy's Association and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association.

This year's rodeo performances are scheduled as follows:

Sept. 9 - Performance at 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 - Men's Slack Following Performance

Sept. 10 - Barrel Racing Slack at 8 a.m.

Sept. 10 - Performance at 7 p.m.

During the fair, tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. each day at the Main Gate ticket booth.

Here are some of the different rodeo events people can expect when attending the county fair.

Bareback Riding - This event has the rider stay aboard for a full eight seconds and achieve a perfect score of 100. Riders are disqualified if they touch the animal with their free hand, touch themselves with their free hand, fail to have their feet in the proper "mark out" position or fail to stay aboard for the full eight seconds.

Barrel Racing - This event has the racer attempt to have the fastest time with no penalties. Racers typically enter the arena at full speed and cross a start/finish line that triggers an electronic timer. In the meantime, the rider will direct their horse in a cloverleaf pattern (one right turn and two left turns or one left turn and two right turns) around three positioned barrels. Racers are disqualified if they deviate from this pattern in any form.

Steer Wrestling - This event is another racing event with a hazing partner. The goal, once again, is to have the fastest time with no penalties. The steer wrestler starts behind a barrier on horseback and starts chasing after the steer is given a head start. While the contestant rides along the steer's left side, the hazing partner will ride on the steer's right side. Once the contestant grabs the steer by the horns, they will pull themselves free of their horse and turn the animal on its side. The clock stops when the steer is on its side with all four legs pointing in the same direction. Contestants are disqualified if they fail to bring the steer to stop or change the direction of the animal's body before the throw.

For more information on this year's rodeo events, click here.

