School bus flips over after car crash in Otis Orchards, no kids inside

The driver had finished dropping off kids and was on his way back to returning the school bus when the crash happened, police said.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An East Valley School bus with no kids inside flipped over after a car crash in the Otis Orchards area of Spokane Valley on Monday morning.

According to Spokane County Sheriff's Corporal Mark Gregory, the bus driver had finished his routes and was returning the bus when a BMW collided with it near the intersection of N Kenney Road and E Wellesley Avenue.

The bus flipped on its side with the driver inside. The BMW is believed to be a stolen car, authorities said.

According to authorities, no children were inside the bus when the crash happened. The driver of the BMW fled the scene on foot, while the school bus driver was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, authorities said.

The N Kenney Road and E Wellesley Avenue intersection is expected to be closed for several hours. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the scene.

This is a developing story and we will update it when more information becomes available.