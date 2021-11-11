Spokane Police searching for carjacking suspect

According to SPD and a neighbor's security camera footage, the suspect got out and took off on foot.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) are searching for a suspect who carjacked a woman, crashed that car into a house then ran from the scene on Thursday.

According to SPD, the carjacking happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 2100 block of E 5th Ave. About 45 minutes later, SPD received a call about the same car crashing into another car, then a house on Cannon St.

