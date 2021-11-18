Crash reported near the Idaho state line

IDAHO, USA — A crash has been reported near the Idaho state line on I-90.
According to WSDOT East, the incident occurred in the median between the state line and the weigh station near Starr Road. One westbound lane of I-90 is blocked as of 8:30 a.m. All eastbound lanes have been cleared at this time, but traffic is moving slowly through the scene.
WSDOT reports that drivers can expect significant delays as crews continue to manage the accident.
This is a developing story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.