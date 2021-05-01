Local restaurants await an update on closures

Current restrictions against indoor dining are set to expire on January 11th.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s been nearly two full months since restaurants in Washington had to stop dining indoors.

With an update from Governor Inslee coming soon - Local restaurants are trying to figure out how they should prepare for the future.

The last 7 weeks have been filled with confusion about what’s next.

“We need to get those product orders in,” said Josh Wade, owner of Bark, a Rescue Pub.

COVID-19 still has a firm grip on how businesses can operate. Restrictions remain in place and the challenge of being closed hasn’t gotten any easier.

“The adoption agency definitely changed in mid-November when everything shut down,” Wade explained.

On top of being a restaurant, they're known for doubling as an adoption clinic for pets.

They've adapted with outdoor seating by installing igloos to salvage whatever business they could in the changing weather.

Those adjustments are just some of the many obstacles.

While waiting for updates from the state, their employees are dealing with the stress of constantly being on standby.

“They need to know to adjust their schedules,” Wade said.” Many of them might have children or families they have to adjust with. Some might not want to come back, so we have to balance who we have available to us.”

If Gov Inslee announces that dining indoors is allowed to return, it would be a relief for places like Bark.

Guidelines have been extended multiple times since they went back into place in November. That’s a possibility local business owners have to be ready for again.

Until protocols are lifted - Barks adoption agency will only be open Thursday through Sunday.

“We provide a sense of joy and excitement to Spokane because they have been so good to us and we want to continue being good to them.”