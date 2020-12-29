Spokane Tribe Casino plans to add 300 jobs in expansion

With how well they are doing during the pandemic, they decided to double the size of the current facility.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — As bars all across the state remain shut down under Governor Jay Inslee's latest COVID-19 restrictions, business rolls on at the Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights.

They are doing so well that they will be doubling in size, according to their general manager Javier De La Rosa.

Inslee's curfew affects every bar in the state, unless they are on reservations. The casino is open until 3 a.m.

It is built on Spokane Tribal Exclusive Aboriginal Territory and owned and operated by the Spokane Tribe of Indians. The Governor 's COVID-19 guidelines do not apply since they have tribal sovereignty.

"It's one of the few establishments in the area that is open and allows us to come out, socialize, drink responsibly and hang out with friends," said casino goer Jeremiah Docken.

Docken is one of the many customers taking advantage of the casino's relaxed rules during the pandemic.

"We've benefited from being, you know the one of the few entertainment options within this area," De La Rosa added.

Business has been great for them, profiting around 10% more than average every month. With how well they are doing, they decided to double the size of the current facility.

They will be adding in another restaurant and an area for sports betting, which was legalized in early 2020.

"Needless to say, with that expansion comes 300, new jobs in the area," he said. "That's we're most excited about, the jobs."

The casino still follows most of Inslee's guidelines. They require temperature checks at the doors, enforce masks and cleaning off areas consistently.

"During the pandemic it's been an area that's open accessible to us so it makes it nice," Docken said. "I wish that many other places would have had that same option."